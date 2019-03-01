Home

FORSTER Ron Walton 16/02/19
Peacefully at Harrogate District Hospital, aged 93 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Phyllis, much loved father of Kathryn and the late Tim, dear father-in-law of Neil, loving grandad of Sophie
and brother of Richard.
Service & cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Friday 1st March at 3.40pm.

Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired, to The British Heart Foundation, for which a plate will be available at the service. Friends please
accept this intimation.

Enquiries to
Kettleys Funeral Service
Tel: 01132503716
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 1, 2019
