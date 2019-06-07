|
|
|
AINSLEY Ron June 2nd 2019,
peacefully at home with
Gill holding his hand,
aged 68 years, Ron Ainsley
(former Piano Tuner) of Ripon, dearly loved husband of Gill, devoted father of Adam, much loved brother of Dot and Maggie, dear son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and
great-great-uncle.
Service at Ripon Cathedral
on Friday June 21st at 11am.
Interment will take place privately.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for the cathedral,
Cancer Research UK
and St. Michael's Hospice.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 7, 2019
Read More