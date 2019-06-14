|
|
|
Curtis Roly Christine with Mark and Helen and all the family wish to extend heartfelt thanks to relatives and friends for so many thoughtful expressions of condolence received on the sad loss of Roly, also those who paid tribute by attending at St Michael's Church, Littlethorpe and all who made donations in his memory.
Special thanks to the ministers for the memorable service.
Grateful thanks go to Roly's GP
and all the staff on Ward J82 at
St James' Hospital, Leeds and at
St Michael's Hospice for such dedicated attention.
Lowley and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 14, 2019
