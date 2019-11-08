|
BEALEY Roger Of Wetherby, passed away suddenly at St James Hospital on 26th October 2019 after an extended period of ill-health, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret, beloved father of Alison and Caroline, dearly loved grandfather of Evie, Ben, Nick, and Eddie and a devoted and loyal companion of Susie Whippet.
The funeral service will take place at St. James' Church, Wetherby on Tuesday 12th November at 1:30pm followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu will be divided between Marie Curie Cancer Care and The Dogs Trust, Leeds which can be given at the service or online via www.gehartley.co.uk.
Enquiries to G.E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby. Tel. 01937 588888.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 8, 2019