Petty Robin Jean, Andrea, Caroline and all the family would like to thank all friends, neighbours and relatives for the kind messages of condolence received.
Grateful thanks to the
Revd Stephen McCaulay and
Revd Michael Cleverley for the comforting service, to all who contributed to the service, and gave donations to St Michael and St Lawrence Church and Parkinson's UK in memory of Robin, also to Lee & Holmes for their dedicated funeral arrangements.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019