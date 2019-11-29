Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Petty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Petty

Notice

Robin Petty Notice
Petty Robin Jean, Andrea, Caroline and all the family would like to thank all friends, neighbours and relatives for the kind messages of condolence received.
Grateful thanks to the
Revd Stephen McCaulay and
Revd Michael Cleverley for the comforting service, to all who contributed to the service, and gave donations to St Michael and St Lawrence Church and Parkinson's UK in memory of Robin, also to Lee & Holmes for their dedicated funeral arrangements.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -