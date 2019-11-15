|
Petty Robin Nov 7th suddenly but peacefully
in hospital of Fewston,
aged 75 years,
Robin, dearly loved husband of Jean, much loved dad of Andrea and Caroline, father in law of Howard and Rob, proud grandfather of Sam, Jessica,
Olivia and Hope, a greatly
missed brother and uncle.
Funeral Service at St Michael and St Lawrence Church Fewston, 1pm Tuesday 19th November followed by interment in Fewston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Robin
will be received at the service for
St Michael and St Lawrence Church and Parkinson's UK or can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes,
Funeral Directors ,
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 15, 2019