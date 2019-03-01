|
Mayo Robert Passed away peacefully
23rd February 2019 at
Vida Grange Care Home.
Beloved husband of Noreen,
loving Father of Wendy, Alison
and Alan and a much loved Grandfather of six.
Memorial service to take place at St. Roberts Church Pannal,
Friday 8th March 2019 at 11:00am, prior to this a private committal will be held at Stonefall.
Family flowers only at the service,
donations in lieu of flowers to go to the Harrogate Flower Fund Homes or the Harrogate branch of Dementia Forward.
Enquiries to W.Bowers Services to the Bereaved 01423 770 258.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 1, 2019
