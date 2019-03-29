|
|
|
HAMMOND Robert
(Bobby) Died peacefully on
25th March 2019, in his 97th year, in The Granby Nursing Home with his family at his side.
Beloved husband of the late Catherine (Kitty), devoted father of daughters Robin, Rosalyn and Merilyn and loving grandfather
to his grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Service at All Saints Church, Spofforth on Friday 12th April
at 1-15pm.
The family wish to give special thanks to the staff of the Granby for the wonderful care and attention given to Bobby over the past nineteen months.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019
