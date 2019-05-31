|
|
|
Garner Robert Furniss Formerly from Sheffield,
now of Darley.
Robert, beloved husband of Carolyn died suddenly in hospital on May 20th, aged 71 years.
A Celebration of Robert's
life will take place at
Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate at 1.15pm on Monday June 10th.
No flowers please,
but donations in memory of
Robert will be received at the service for Macmillan Cancer Care or can be forwarded with
all enquiries to:
Lee & Holmes,
Funeral Directors
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 31, 2019
Read More