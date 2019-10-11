STEELE RITA Passed peacefully in her sleep on 27th September 2019 in her 90th year. Rita, formerly of Skegness, will be sadly missed by all who knew her, especially by Tracey Bland and Karen Chapman whom became part of Rita's daily life for many years. Also missed by Geoff and Sara Weeks. Funeral Service and interment to take place at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Tuesday 15th October 2019 at 12:20pm. No flowers please. Donations would be gratefully received at the service for

Trinity Methodist Church and the Cinnamon Trust. On behalf of Rita we would like to thank the following people: Park Parade Surgery, especially Dr Catherine Walker for all her care and attention, Harrogate Neighbours for all the care they gave her, Jean Kirk and Graeme Lee for their friendship to Rita, all the dog walkers especially Dianne Higgins who looked after Echo and all the volunteers. Special thanks to the Cinnamon Trust, especially Veronica Ace. Enquiries to

W. Bowers, Services to the Bereaved (01423) 770-258. Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 11, 2019