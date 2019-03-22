|
WILSON Richard Kenneth
(Rich) Passed away peacefully after a brave battle on 7th March 2019 with his family beside him.
Loving son of Joan and Ken (Tug).
Much loved brother to Ian, Jimmy, David and Joanne and a
beloved uncle.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Andrew's Church, Starbeck on Friday 29th March at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the
Injured Jockeys Fund.
Enquiries to Neil and Sonya Milsted Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01423 885767
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
