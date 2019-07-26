|
|
|
SUTTILL RICHARD Patricia and all the family wish to sincerely thank all relations and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards and messages of condolence, attendance at the funeral and donations kindly received in memory of Richard for the Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre, All Saints' Church Fabric Fund and St. Andrew's Church.
Special thanks to
Reverend Paul Harford and Reverend Linda Boon for conducting the service of comfort and tribute, Beech House Surgery Knaresborough, the Critical Care Unit at St. James Hospital, the Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre for the care given to Richard and to Andrea and Roger at
W. Bowers Funeral Directors for their kind and caring support.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 26, 2019