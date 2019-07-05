|
Suttill Richard Died peacefully in
St. James Hospital on
21st June 2019, with family
around him, aged 76 years,
darling husband of Patricia,
adored father of Philippa, Katy
and the late Sarah Louise, a much loved grandad of Kai-james, Harrison and Henry, loving nephew of Desmond and
Maureen and cousin of Ann.
Funeral service will be held at
All Saints' Church, Ripley on Monday 8th July at 1:30pm followed by interment at
St. Andrew's Church, Burnt Yates.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations in memory for The Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre, All Saints Church and St. Andrew's Church.
Enquiries to W. Bowers,
Services to the Bereaved
(01423) 770-258.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 5, 2019