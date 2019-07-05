Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Suttill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Suttill

Notice Condolences

Richard Suttill Notice
Suttill Richard Died peacefully in
St. James Hospital on
21st June 2019, with family
around him, aged 76 years,
darling husband of Patricia,
adored father of Philippa, Katy
and the late Sarah Louise, a much loved grandad of Kai-james, Harrison and Henry, loving nephew of Desmond and
Maureen and cousin of Ann.
Funeral service will be held at
All Saints' Church, Ripley on Monday 8th July at 1:30pm followed by interment at
St. Andrew's Church, Burnt Yates.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations in memory for The Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre, All Saints Church and St. Andrew's Church.
Enquiries to W. Bowers,
Services to the Bereaved
(01423) 770-258.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.