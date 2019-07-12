Home

Southern Richard Clive Of Wetherby, formerly of Boston Spa, passed away on 3rd July 2019 aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of Daphne and a much loved dad, grandad, brother and friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Harrogate Crematorium on Tuesday 23rd July at 10.20am.
No flowers by request please, donations in lieu for Martin House Children's Hospice, a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries please to
J. Wilson & Sons,
Funeral Directors,
Boston Spa, 01937 842574.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 12, 2019
