GRAHAM Richard Karen, Amy and Matt with all the family sincerely thank relatives and friends for so many thoughtful expressions of condolence received on the sad loss of Richard, also those who paid tribute by attending at Holy Trinity Church and all who made generous donations in his memory.
Thank you to the minister
for the comforting service.
Grateful thanks go to Dr. Hawk at North House Surgery and doctors, nurses and staff on The I. T. Unit
at Harrogate Hospital for
such dedicated attention.
Lowley and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 1, 2019