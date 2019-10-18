Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Graham

Notice Condolences

Richard Graham Notice
GRAHAM Richard October 6th 2019,
peacefully in hospital after
a short illness, aged 64 years,
Richard Graham of Ripon,
amazing husband of Karen,
great dad of Amy and Matt,
much loved granddad
of Charlie and Harry, dearly loved
brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Service at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon on Thursday October 24th
at 1.45pm.
Cremation Private.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory for
The I.T. Unit at Harrogate Hospital.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.