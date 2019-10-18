|
GRAHAM Richard October 6th 2019,
peacefully in hospital after
a short illness, aged 64 years,
Richard Graham of Ripon,
amazing husband of Karen,
great dad of Amy and Matt,
much loved granddad
of Charlie and Harry, dearly loved
brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Service at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon on Thursday October 24th
at 1.45pm.
Cremation Private.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory for
The I.T. Unit at Harrogate Hospital.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 18, 2019