Simpson Rhoda Keith, Alan, Jane and the family would like to thank all friends, neighbours and relatives, for their kind messages, cards and support following the loss of a dear mother, mother in law, grandma
and great grandma.
Special thanks to all who cared for Rhoda at the Coach House, Sharrow, Revd Mike Poole for his uplifting service, to all who contributed to the service, and to all who attended and gave donations in memory of Rhoda to be shared between The British Heart Foundation and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 22, 2019