Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee & Holmes
12 Panorama Close
Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG3 5NY
01423 712062
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhoda Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhoda Simpson

Notice

Rhoda Simpson Notice
Simpson Rhoda Keith, Alan, Jane and the family would like to thank all friends, neighbours and relatives, for their kind messages, cards and support following the loss of a dear mother, mother in law, grandma
and great grandma.
Special thanks to all who cared for Rhoda at the Coach House, Sharrow, Revd Mike Poole for his uplifting service, to all who contributed to the service, and to all who attended and gave donations in memory of Rhoda to be shared between The British Heart Foundation and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -