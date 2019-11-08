Home

Rhoda Simpson

Notice Condolences

Rhoda Simpson Notice
Simpson Rhoda October 28th peacefully at
The Coach House Ripon,
formerly of Darley and Low Laithe, aged 91 years, Rhoda,
dear wife of the late John,
much loved mother of Keith, Alan and Jane, mother in law, a devoted grandma and great grandma.
Funeral Service at Summerbridge Methodist Church at 1.30pm on Wednesday 13th November followed by interment
at Dacre Top.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Rhoda will be received at the service for
The British Heart Foundation and The Yorkshire Air Ambulance
or can be forwarded with
all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes,
Funeral Directors
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 8, 2019
