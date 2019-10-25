|
Joy Rex Of Wetherby, passed away peacefully in Harrogate Hospital on 17th October 2019 aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Joy, much loved father of John and Adrian, grandad of Rufus, Ava, Ambrose, Elsa and Mabel and brother of Deana, Bernard and Eric.
The funeral service will take place at Harrogate Crematorium on Monday 28th October at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for The Alzheimer's Society, a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries please to
J. Wilson & Sons, funeral directors, Boston Spa, 01937 842574.
