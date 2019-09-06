Home

Reg Webster

Notice

Reg Webster Notice
Webster Reg David, Rosie and all the family would like to thank everyone for the kind expressions of sympathy received following the sad loss of a dear father and grandad.
Special thanks to the
Revd. Robert Sellers for his uplifting service, and to all who made the Service of Thanksgiving a fitting tribute to Reg.
Also grateful thanks to all who attended and gave donations to
St Michael and All Angels Church and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance in memory of Reg, Christine Dent and her team for the wonderful spread, and Lee and Holmes for their outstanding compassionate and professional service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 6, 2019
