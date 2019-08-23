|
|
|
Webster Reg August 15 th suddenly
but peacefully at home of Grantley, aged 82 years, Reg, dear husband of the late Mary, dearly loved father of David and Rosie, greatly missed father in law of Helen and Jamie, proud grandad of Hayley, Sophy, Natalie, and Sarah, dearest brother of Alasdair.
A Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Reg's life will take place at St Michael & All Angel's Church, Sawley at 12 noon on
Thursday 29 th August followed by private cremation.
Family Flowers only please, donations in memory of Reg will be received at the service for St Michael' and All Angels Church and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance or can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes,
Funeral Directors
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 23, 2019