PULLAN Raymond Mary would like to thank all friends, relatives and neighbours for all the kind messages and cards of condolence received
on the sad loss of Raymond,
and also those who attended the service and generously gave donations in his memory.
A special thank you to the medical staff at the short stay ward at Harrogate General Hospital for their comforting care and kindness, and to Hubert Swainson Funeral Directors for their efficiency and guidance.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 14, 2019
