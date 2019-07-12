|
|
|
Jones Raymond William July 7th fell asleep peacefully
aged 89 years of Knaresborough
(Formerly of Leeds).
Raymond beloved husband
of Mavis, dear father of Darren
and Tracey and a much loved father-in-law, grandad,
and great-grandad.
Funeral service will be held at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Thursday 18th July at 1-40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to The National Railway Museum York, for which a collection box will be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 12, 2019