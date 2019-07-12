Home

Raymond Jones Notice
Jones Raymond William July 7th fell asleep peacefully
aged 89 years of Knaresborough
(Formerly of Leeds).

Raymond beloved husband
of Mavis, dear father of Darren
and Tracey and a much loved father-in-law, grandad,
and great-grandad.

Funeral service will be held at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Thursday 18th July at 1-40pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to The National Railway Museum York, for which a collection box will be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 12, 2019
