|
|
|
FARMER Raymond
(Ray) February 21 st peacefully
at home in Knaresborough
aged 84 years.
Ray, beloved husband of Eunice,
dear father of Derek and John, much loved grandad of
Natasha and a dear brother
and brother-in-law.
Funeral service will be held at Gracious Street Methodist Church, Knaresborough on
Tuesday 5th March at 1-30pm, followed by interment at Knaresborough Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to Yorkshire Cancer Research for which a plate will be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More