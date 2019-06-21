|
|
|
Coggan (nee Alden)
Phyllis
(Phyl) Peacefully on 11th June
(of Stokesley,
formerly of Harrogate)
Phyl, aged 93 years,
beloved wife of the late Ray.
Much loved Mum to Paul and Ruth,
dear mother in law to Chris and Chris, a loving Grandma to Emily and Alice and Nannan to Archie and Ella. And friend to many.
A service of thanksgiving to be held in Stokesley Methodist Church, Thursday 27th June 12noon.
Will friends kindly meet at church. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Dementia UK.
Enquiries to M & B Rea
Funeral Service. Stokesley.
Tel: 01642 711999.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 21, 2019
