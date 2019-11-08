|
|
|
Seifert Philip David Aged 83 years,
passed away in hospital
on the 28th October 2019.
He was a much loved husband,
father, brother, grandfather
and great grandfather and
a friend to all.
Funeral service at Stonefall Crematorium on Tuesday
19th November at 12:20pm.
Family flowers only by request
please, donations can be made
in lieu if desired and will be given
to the British Heart Foundation.
Refreshments later at The
Swan & Talbot, Wetherby.
All enquiries to Pools Funeralcare,
Tel: 01937 587284
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 8, 2019