Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
14:00
Allhallowgate Methodist Church
Ripon
MORTIMER Philip July 14th 2019,
after a short illness, aged 52 years, Philip Mortimer Music Teacher
of Ripon,
dearly loved husband of Lynn, much loved dad of Jack and Todd, treasured son of Margaret and David, dear brother of Andrew and loved son-in-law of Alys.
Service at Allhallowgate
Methodist Church, Ripon on Tuesday July 30th at 2.00pm followed by interment at
St John's Church, Sharow.
Please wear casual attire.
Family flowers only please, if desired, donations in memory for The Macmillan Nurses
and Marie Curie Cancer Care.
Plate provided at the service
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 26, 2019
