THOMPSON PETER Passed away peacefully on
20 th May aged 80 years
of Knaresborough,
Peter beloved husband of Pat, cherished father of Julie, Angela and Stephen, and a much loved grandad, great-grandad
and brother.
Will be greatly missed.
Funeral service will be held at Stonefall Crematorium Harrogate on Friday 7 th June at 1-40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be
given to Dementia UK
for which a collection box
will be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 31, 2019
