RUSHFORTH Peter David
(Pup) September 21st 2019,
tragically, aged 56 years
Peter (Pup) David Rushforth of Ripon (formerly of Kirkby Malzeard), much loved son
of the late Brian and Jean,
sadly missed by Helen, Janet
and all family and friends.
Service at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon on Friday October 25th
at 2.15pm.
Cremation Private.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for St Michael's Hospice and British Biker Relief Foundation.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 18, 2019