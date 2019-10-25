Home

PALLISTER Peter October 16th 2019,
peacefully in hospital,
aged 89 years, Peter Pallister
of Galphay near Ripon,
beloved husband of Maureen,
much loved father
of Derek and Lynda,
father-in-law of Mandie and Julian,
dearly loved grandfather and great-grandfather.
Service and cremation at Harrogate Crematorium on Thursday October 31st at 11am.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory for
Yorkshire Cancer Research.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 25, 2019
