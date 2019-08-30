Home

Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
14:45
St Cadoc's Church
Raglan
Monmouthshire
Cragg Peter Joseph Passed away peacefully on 17th August, aged 90.
Beloved husband of Kath,
loving father to Nick (and Liz),
proud grandfather of
James, Sarah and Rachel and
great-grandfather to Oliver.
Private cremation followed
by a service of thanksgiving
to be held at 2.45pm on
Tuesday 3rd September at
St Cadoc's Church,
Raglan, Monmouthshire.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, to Harrogate and Nidderdale District Scouts c/o
Ted Williams & Sons,
tel 01873 853942
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 30, 2019
