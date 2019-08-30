|
Cragg Peter Joseph Passed away peacefully on 17th August, aged 90.
Beloved husband of Kath,
loving father to Nick (and Liz),
proud grandfather of
James, Sarah and Rachel and
great-grandfather to Oliver.
Private cremation followed
by a service of thanksgiving
to be held at 2.45pm on
Tuesday 3rd September at
St Cadoc's Church,
Raglan, Monmouthshire.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, to Harrogate and Nidderdale District Scouts c/o
Ted Williams & Sons,
tel 01873 853942
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 30, 2019