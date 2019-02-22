|
Wells Percy George Of Boston Spa,
passed away peacefully in
Amarna House Care Home, York on 17th February 2019
aged 91 years.
Much loved husband of Muriel, loving dad of Paul and Kevin, grandfather and
great-grandfather and
brother of Robert.
The funeral service will take place at St Mary's Church, Boston Spa on Thursday 28th February at 12.30pm followed by a
private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Amarna House Care Home, York, a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries please to
J. Wilson & Sons,
funeral directors,
Boston Spa,
01937 842574.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019
