|
|
|
Wheelhouse Pauline September 15th passed away peacefully after a short illness, aged 78 years, of Knaresborough.
Pauline beloved wife of the late
Eric Wheelhouse, and a loving mum, nana and great-nanny.
Funeral service will be held at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Thursday 3rd October at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to The Yorkshire Air Ambulance,
for which a collection box will be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 20, 2019