|
|
|
SHAW Pauline 11th November 2019, died peacefully at home following a short illness, aged 85 years.
Beloved mum to Wendy, Mark and Barbara, and mum-in-law to Jamie and Fliss, treasured granny to Harry, Ioanna, Alice and
Leda, William and Joey.
Finally reunited with dad.
Funeral service to be held at Stonefall Cemetery on
Wednesday 20th November at 10:20.a.m. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St Michaels Hospice and
British Heart Foundation.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 15, 2019