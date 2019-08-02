|
Dunn Pauline
(née Pickard) Aged 84, passed peacefully away on July 25th, 2019. Born November 17th, 1934 in Harrogate.
Daughter of the late Arthur
and Alice Pickard and sister to
4 siblings. Remembered for
her loving and caring nature
and devotion to family.
She was much loved and missed by all those whose lives she touched.
The funeral service will be held August 5th, 2019 at 1pm at Stonefall Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Research.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 2, 2019