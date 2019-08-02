Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Dunn

Notice Condolences

Pauline Dunn Notice
Dunn Pauline
(née Pickard) Aged 84, passed peacefully away on July 25th, 2019. Born November 17th, 1934 in Harrogate.
Daughter of the late Arthur
and Alice Pickard and sister to
4 siblings. Remembered for
her loving and caring nature
and devotion to family.
She was much loved and missed by all those whose lives she touched.
The funeral service will be held August 5th, 2019 at 1pm at Stonefall Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Research.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.