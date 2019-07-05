Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Harrogate
95/97 Knaresborough Road
Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG2 7LY
01423 889 449
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
13:45
Harrogate Crematorium
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
One Eyed Rat Pub
Ripon
Paul Schofield Notice
Schofield Paul
"Schoey" Funeral to take place at 1.40 pm on 11th July at Harrogate Crematorium and afterwards at the
One Eyed Rat Pub in Ripon
to raise a farewell toast to Paul.
Please allow for
Yorkshire Show traffic.
There may be an alternative entrance to the crematorium to cut down on possible delays.
Thank you to Matt and everyone at Co-op Funeralcare, Knaresborough Road, Harrogate and all staff at Co-op, Quarry Moor for their kindness.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 5, 2019
