PAUL ANDREW HINDMARSH So much love & hugs for your birthday on December 16th.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Wishing you were here today
If only for a while,
To wish you Happy Birthday
& see your loving smile,
The only gifts today will be
your memories left behind;
Of laughter, joy & happiness;
That echo in our minds.
We'll gaze upon your pictures & think of you with love,
& pray you're doing fine
In heaven up above,
May the angels hold you closely & sing a birthday song
And we'll be sending wishes
Today & all year long.
We love & miss you more
than words can say,
so much love to you on
your special day from:
Mam, Dad, Robert, Cole, Nan, Grandad, Auntie Tricia,
Uncle George & all the family.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Dec. 13, 2019