PAUL ANDREW HINDMARSH Our beloved Son,
Brother and Dad ,
Tragically taken June 26th 2005 .
If we could visit heaven, Paul,
if only for a day,
Maybe for a moment,
the pain would go away,
We'd put our arms around you
and whisper words so true,
That living life without you
is the hardest thing to do.
No matter how we spend our days,
no matter what we do,
No morning dawns or evening falls
when we don't think of you. XXXX
Loving you always and
missing you so much Paul.
Love Mam, Dad, Robert and Cole xxxxxxxxxxxx
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 21, 2019
