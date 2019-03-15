|
COOKSEY PAUL JAMES March 7th peacefully at home in Knaresborough, aged 70 years, Paul, beloved husband of Jennifer, dear father of Sarah and John, father-in-law of Mick and Karen, much loved grandfather of Rachel, James, and Abigail, and loved brother-in-law of Sally.
Funeral service will take place at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate, on Tuesday 19th March
at 11-40am, family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given for The Bexley Wing,
St James Hospital, Leeds, for which a collection box will be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 15, 2019
