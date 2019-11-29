|
Snell Patrick Peacefully on Monday 11th November 2019 after a period of illness,
aged 95 years.
Much loved husband of Marjorie, much loved father of Paul and Sue, loving grandfather and great grandfather.
Funeral service will be held at Macclesfield Crematorium on Monday 9th December 2019 at 3:20 pm. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Royal Signals Benevolent Fund.
All donations and enquiries to
Albert R Slack Ltd Funeral Directors, 84 South Oak Lane, Wilmslow, Cheshire SK9 6AT. Tel:01625 525063. www.cheshirefunerals.co.uk
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019