SUTTILL Patricia Rosemary
'Pat' Died suddenly in hospital on
6th September 2019, aged 76.
Darling wife of the late Richard, loving mother of Philippa, Katy and the late Sarah Louise and much loved grandma of
Kai-James, Harrison and Henry. Funeral service to take place at
All Saints' Church, Ripley on Tuesday 8th October 2019
at 1:00pm followed by interment at St. Andrew's Church, Burnt Yates. Family flowers only. If desired, donations in memory for the British Heart Foundation,
All Saints' Church Fabric Fund and St. Andrew's Church.
Enquiries to
W. Bowers,
Services to the Bereaved
(01423) 770-258
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 27, 2019