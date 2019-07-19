Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
13:00
Stonefall Crematorium
Harrogate
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Shaw

Notice Condolences

Patricia Shaw Notice
SHAW Patricia
(Pat) Passed away peacefully at home on the 8th July.

Much loved wife of Edward, mum of Christopher & Andrew, grandma of Louie & William
and sister of Christine.

The Funeral service will be held at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Tuesday 23rd July at 1pm.
The service will be a celebration of Pat's life, so please dress in brighter colours.

No flowers please.
Donations to St. Michael's Hospice Nurses & Harrogate Hospitals Nidderdale Ward, in memory of Pat, will be received at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.