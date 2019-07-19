|
SHAW Patricia
(Pat) Passed away peacefully at home on the 8th July.
Much loved wife of Edward, mum of Christopher & Andrew, grandma of Louie & William
and sister of Christine.
The Funeral service will be held at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Tuesday 23rd July at 1pm.
The service will be a celebration of Pat's life, so please dress in brighter colours.
No flowers please.
Donations to St. Michael's Hospice Nurses & Harrogate Hospitals Nidderdale Ward, in memory of Pat, will be received at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 19, 2019