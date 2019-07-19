|
|
|
Hall Patricia Of Pateley Bridge,
died peacefully in
Harrogate Hospital on the
9th July, aged 86 years.
Pat, dearly loved wife of Mike, much loved mother of Stephen and Carolyn, greatly missed grandma of Phil, Debs, Tom & Sally.
Funeral Service at
Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate, 3pm, Monday 22nd July.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in memory of Pat will be received at the service for Harrogate Hospital or can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes, Funeral Directors Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 19, 2019