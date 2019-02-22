Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
12:00
St Roberts R. C. Church
Harrogate
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Eve
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Eve

Notice Condolences

Patricia Eve Notice
EVE Patricia B. Peacefully on 11th February 2019
at Grosvenor House Care Home, Harrogate, formerly of Knaresborough.
Sadly passed away, aged 96 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Maurice G. Eve,
much loved Mum of Jacqueline (deceased), Michael & Gillian.
Devoted Gran & Great Gran.
A requiem mass will be held
at St Roberts R. C. Church,
Harrogate on Thursday
7th March at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please.
Wear bright colours please.
There will be a collection held for The Stroke Association.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.