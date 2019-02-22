Home

Requiem Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
12:00
St Roberts R. C. Church
Harrogate
Patricia Eve Notice
EVE Patricia Bertha A lovely little lady died peacefully in her sleep after singing, dancing and chuckling her way through
96 years of blissful life,
she left many happy memories
for her family and friends.
Her three children,
seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren loved her dearly and will always
remember her in their prayers.
A funeral service will be held at
St Roberts RC Church Harrogate on Thursday 7th March at 12 noon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019
