Bray Patricia May Aged 83 died at home in Hampsthwaite on 9th July 2019.
She was born in Leeds and had 10 brothers and sisters.
She was the widow of Paul Anthony Bray, beautiful mum to Sarah Shrimpton and the best Grandma to Rebecca, Katherine, Hannah and Lucy Shrimpton.
She will be sadly missed but has left many cherished memories .
The funeral is on Thursday 25th July at Hampsthwaite Church , 11:30am. Please join the family afterwards at The Joiners Arms, Hampsthwaite. Family flowers only. Any donations will be given to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Enquiries to W.Bowers Services to the bereaved 01423 770 258.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 19, 2019