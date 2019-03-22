Home

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:30
Harrogate Crematorium
Patricia Bosomworth Notice
BOSOMWORTH Patricia Irene
(nee Slee) Formerly of Woodfield Road, Harrogate. 14th March,
in York Hospital, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Michael Bosomworth, much loved
mother of Christine and Mark,
mother-in-law of Laurie and Ellen, devoted grandma of Christopher, Laura, Emily and Hannah and great-grandma of Imogen.
Service at Harrogate Crematorium on Wednesday 27th March at 11.40.a.m. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory may be given to St Monica's Hospital, Easingwold.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
