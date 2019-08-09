|
ASHLEY
Patricia Anne
(nee Sweeting)
Of your charity, please pray for the repose of the soul of Pat who died at the age of 83,
at home in Otley, on August 2nd 2019.
Dearly beloved wife to Clifford who she now joins after 11 years apart, mum to Stephen
and grandma to Sophie,
Rosemary and Holly.
Pat will be missed as a sister,
sister-in-law and auntie to so many in the Ashley and Sweeting families.
Requiem Mass will take place at Our Lady & All Saints Catholic Church in Otley on Thursday 22nd August at 10.30.
May she rest in peace.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 9, 2019