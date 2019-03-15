Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
13:45
St Mary's Church
Knaresborough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Owen Emmett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Owen Emmett

Notice Condolences

Owen Emmett Notice
Emmett Owen MD Founder and master baker
of Emmett's Bakery, Knaresborough
(now Printzone).

Died much loved at home
with daughter Heather.
6th March 2019 .
Beloved husband to his
lifelong sweetheart Rose.
Devoted father,
granddad and uncle.
Funeral at St Mary's Church,
Knaresborough, 20th March 2019
at 1.45pm.
A white horse drawn carriage
will take Owen from the church,
past his former bakery
at the top of High Street to
Knaresborough Cemetery,
where he will be laid to
rest with his beloved wife Rose.
Donations in aid of Sepsis Trust.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.