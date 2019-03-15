|
|
|
Emmett Owen MD Founder and master baker
of Emmett's Bakery, Knaresborough
(now Printzone).
Died much loved at home
with daughter Heather.
6th March 2019 .
Beloved husband to his
lifelong sweetheart Rose.
Devoted father,
granddad and uncle.
Funeral at St Mary's Church,
Knaresborough, 20th March 2019
at 1.45pm.
A white horse drawn carriage
will take Owen from the church,
past his former bakery
at the top of High Street to
Knaresborough Cemetery,
where he will be laid to
rest with his beloved wife Rose.
Donations in aid of Sepsis Trust.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 15, 2019
